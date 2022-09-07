While best known for its Sidewalk Book Sales, the Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library does much more than just collect book donations. The group's mission is to support library programming, including literacy and outreach, but also cultural events.
Up next, the Friends is bringing music to the library, beginning this weekend with a Brazilian musical duo from New York. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St., flutist Dominique Gagné, and seven-string guitarist Cesar Garabini will be bringing the sounds of Samba, Choro, Bossa Nova, Forró and Brazilian jazz to the library’s community room and courtyard.
Friends Treasurer Dave Schorr says this performance may be the first of a series of free musical events for the public. The group hopes to continue to combine music with educational and cultural components.
Originally from Minas Gerais, Brazil, Garabini has performed at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Jazz Standard, Birdland, Columbia University and the Herbst Theater. He has shared the stage with many established artists, and has been featured on NPR, NBC, and Global TV in Brazil.
Gagné is a Brooklyn-based flutist, pianist, composer and educator. Some of Gagné’s collaborations include the all-female salsa band Lulada Club, Santi Debriano’s Arkestra Bembe-Ashanti and Rio-based Casuarina. Gagné has performed at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Space, the Iridium, Zinc Bar, SOB’s, and Terraza 7.
Masks are suggested, and the sliding glass doors to the courtyard will be open, providing fresh air. The free event is appropriate for all ages. For more information, visit hmblibraryfriends.org.
“Our mission is library programming, which is a really broad topic,” said Schorr.
While traditionally their purview has been focusing on literacy and things like the summer reading program, with an increase in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the group started thinking of ways to expand its services.
Most recently, the board has been brainstorming how to engage the community with more music at the library.
“We wanted to bring music to the community, free of charge,” said Schorr. “The idea is to get some kind of cultural, educational angle to it. It wouldn't be your average guy who plays the blues at San Benito House. We want people who bring something to the table as far as unique musical experience and history.”
The Friends of the Library has also been working to support the need for food security in the community, funding about $30,000 over the past couple of years for the library's meals programs. During the pandemic, the group bought more than 100 WiFi hotspots for the portion of the community without access to the internet to encourage home connectivity.
