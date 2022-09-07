While best known for its Sidewalk Book Sales, the Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library does much more than just collect book donations. The group's mission is to support library programming, including literacy and outreach, but also cultural events. 

Up next, the Friends is bringing music to the library, beginning this weekend with a Brazilian musical duo from New York. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St., flutist Dominique Gagné, and seven-string guitarist Cesar Garabini will be bringing the sounds of Samba, Choro, Bossa Nova, Forró and Brazilian jazz to the library’s community room and courtyard.

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

