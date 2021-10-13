The League of Women Voters in San Mateo County in conjunction with One Shoreline, the county’s resiliency district, hosts the sixth and final forum in the series on climate risk and resilience this week. It will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This forum focuses on what is being done now and what needs to be done in the future to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Thursday’s forum includes elected leaders and staff from Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County and the city of Pacifica and will include a moderated Q&A. For details, visit oneshoreline.org/lwv_forums/.
— from staff reports
