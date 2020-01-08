La Honda Indivisible and the League of Women Voters are sponsoring a forum for candidates seeking the California Senate District 13 seat currently held by Jerry Hill who will term out this year.
The district encompasses the entire Coastside, from Pacifica south to the Santa Cruz County line and includes nearly a million residents. The primary is March 3.
The candidate forum is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Cuesta La Honda Clubhouse in La Honda. The clubhouse is located at the corner of Entrada Way and Scenic Drive in La Honda.
