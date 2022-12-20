On Dec. 25 many people around the globe celebrate Christmas, and for as many reasons.
For some it’s the birth of the Almighty in human form. For others it's a warm family event with many traditions: gift-giving, feasting, indoor trees and songs about walking snowmen, mutant reindeer, Christmases of white and blue, and donning our gay apparel. For merchants, it’s the difference between profits and bankruptcies. For some it’s just another federal holiday.
For me, Christmas is primarily about faith. You could strip away the seasonal music, the economic boost, the onslaught of Christmas-themed movies, the silver bells and even (shudder) Bing Crosby, and there would still be Christmas. Just as Thanksgiving is primarily about gratitude, and doesn’t really need the turkey, Christmas is, at the core, about faith, and doesn’t really need the sleigh ride. Don’t get me wrong, Christmas is better with the glitz and schmaltz. It doesn’t hurt to deck a few halls with boughs of holly, as long as we know why we’re doing it.
Faith is believing. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. defined faith as “taking the first step, even when you don't see the whole staircase.” It’s a good analogy. Faith needs a foundation, a first step that is solid and reliable. You can’t rationally prove that there is a second step, but because the concept of “step” has been established, it is not irrational to believe there could be another one. Example: I believe that life exists beyond our little planet, because life exists here and there is increasing evidence the stuff we’re made of also exists elsewhere. But I can’t prove it.
I’ve never felt that faith and knowledge are enemies. Much of what we know began with a belief founded on a possibility it might be real, which was later buttressed by science. Einstein’s “thought experiments” were mostly thoughts, because he didn’t have the technology to prove them through experiments.
Without faith, the future looks pretty dim, in the long run. The expansion of the universe could lead to the loss of all energy at an unfathomably distant time, an “entropy death” of the universe. That’s contrary to our experience. Though each person has a “best if used by” date, humanity keeps on chugging along through succeeding generations. Does the universe also have a “best if used by” date? Was everything from the moment of creation for naught? In other words, what’s the point of all this?
I don’t think we’re pointless. Faith compels me to be optimistic that we have a future. Mark Twain, my favorite cynic, wrote, “It is wonderful to observe the calm confidence of a Christian with four aces.” But the game we’re playing isn’t poker, it’s existence. If you’re reading this, congratulations, you won!
Whether you observe Christmas as Jesus’ birthday, his message is worth celebrating: We are here for a purpose, one we can freely choose, continuing the slow but steady progress toward holiness that is our birthright, or with a bachelor’s degree shrug it off as someone else’s business.
As we said in the 1960s, “Keep the Faith, Baby!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.