“It has taken me a long time to write this letter and even longer to finally send it to all of you,” toy store owner Lisa Cresson wrote in an email to her loyal customer base. “Fog Town Toys is closing on (Aug. 31).”
After a decade in the heart of downtown Half Moon Bay, the shop that has been a part of growing up for many local children will permanently shut its doors at the end of the month. Cresson invited the community to join her for a closing party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Zaballa Courtyard in front of the store.
From the beginning in late 2013, Cresson stocked the shelves with toys and games that reflected her sensibilities as a licensed marriage and family therapist and her understanding of the value of play for the development of children and families.
Establishing a small-town toy shop has not been easy, Cresson said. She started with a $5,000 loan from her family and for almost three years she funneled all of the profits back into building inventory rather than giving herself a paycheck.
Over the years, larger toy manufacturers raised their minimum purchase requirements to levels a small shop can’t maintain. Lego required $5,000 in annual orders when Cresson started, but now sets the level at $50,000. As a result, “the neighborhood toy store is disappearing,” Cresson said.
Fog Town endured nonetheless, even surviving the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdowns. “The town wants us to be there, and the town kept us alive during COVID,” Cresson told the Review.
Throughout her decade running the store, Cresson continued to juggle work as a part-time psychology professor at Skyline College and maintaining a limited private therapy practice. On the website Rate My Professors, students raved about the fun learning experiences they had in her classes. “Just amazing all around,” one wrote. Another said “she is hilarious and keeps the class upbeat.”
The growing demand for Cresson’s skills as a therapist, not the financial challenges of a neighborhood shop, ultimately led to her decision. She accepted a full-time position leading a team providing mental health services to adults with persistent mental illness and substance abuse problems. The demands of the new job won’t leave her enough time to manage the toy store.
Some potential buyers have expressed interest in taking over Fog Town, Cresson said, but so far no deals are final. She expressed confidence that if no one steps up to keep a toy store open in town, other shops will increase their inventory of games and toys.
In the meantime, the popular speed puzzle contests organized by Fog Town will continue through next year. The contests feature new releases from Artifact Puzzles, formerly based in Fremont, that feature unconventional wooden pieces to challenge contestants. In a hot tip, Cresson noted that many of the top competitors will be attending the world jigsaw puzzle championships in September, making the local contest easier to win.
