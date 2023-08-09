Fog Town Toys

Customers comb through the shelves at Fog Town Toys in Half Moon Bay on Thursday. The favorite shop of Coastside kids will be closing soon.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

“It has taken me a long time to write this letter and even longer to finally send it to all of you,” toy store owner Lisa Cresson wrote in an email to her loyal customer base. “Fog Town Toys is closing on (Aug. 31).” 

After a decade in the heart of downtown Half Moon Bay, the shop that has been a part of growing up for many local children will permanently shut its doors at the end of the month. Cresson invited the community to join her for a closing party from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, at Zaballa Courtyard in front of the store.

