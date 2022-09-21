Pacifica’s signature event on tap
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacifica’s signature event on tap
By Peter Tokofsky
Fog Fest returns to Pacifica on Saturday and Sunday, with sunny weather and robust attendance in the forecast.
Organizers have overcome challenges created by rising costs, supply chain issues and a challenge finding enough volunteers this year. New participants and sponsors are filling the gaps and helping bring back the festival for the first time since 2019.
The festival runs from 10. a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Palmetto
Avenue will once again be lined with crafts vendors and food and drink booths. Throughout both days three stages will feature Bay Area musicians and local performers.
The weekend kicks off with the parade along Palmetto Avenue starting at 10 on Saturday morning. Festival coordinator Kathy Johnson reports that the parade will be at full capacity this year with lots of marching bands and community groups.
Health care heroes and essential workers from local hospitals will serve as grand marshals of the parade that honors them this year. In keeping with the “Healthcare Heroes” theme San Mateo County Health will offer COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and information.
As in previous years, carnival rides and games will be set up near Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School on Bella Vista Avenue. On Sunday afternoon the Family Fun Fest with free family games and activities presented by the city of Pacifica takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Lacy School field.
Johnson said that she is happy to welcome Pacifica National Little League among the community groups participating this year. ▪
Peter Tokofsky is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review and Pacifica Tribune covering education, county and state issues affecting the Coastside.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Fate sometimes plays pranks to make us laugh at ourselves.
▸ Julio Abdallah and Fiona Burr were married on April 30, 2022. The couple met as kids on a …
The La Honda Fair and Music Festival is back this spring. The annual event is hosted by the …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Imagine the thousands of water bottles, soda cans and partially finished lunches that are di…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
“De da de da dee, ba ru, ba ba,” sang David Cann sitting in his new space in the Spanishtown…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This “classic” QuipTide column was first published in 2002, and has been slightly revised.
The air was festive and celebratory on Monday evening at the Ted Adcock Community Center as …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
I’ll always remember 1972. Fifty years later, three events from that year stand out: the Wat…
In an inaugural event for the Coastside, the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association is hosting a…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.