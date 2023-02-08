Director Emily York is bringing back the 1980s and the ’90s with a single play. On Friday, Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” which debuted on Broadway in 1988, will start showing at the Coastal Repertory Theatre in Half Moon Bay. York has partially updated the smash-hit farce with a ’90s-esque veneer.
“‘Rumors’ is one of Neil Simon’s more contemporary shows, but I set it as far forward as I could,” said York. “There’s a mention of a car phone, and it’s an important factor at one point. So, I thought, ‘Where can I set this in the timeline to where a car phone still sort of works?’”
