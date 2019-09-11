It’s not often a customer gets to interact with the same fishermen who provided their meal.
The fifth annual Fish and Fleet Festival is an optimal time to do just that, and support the commercial fishing industry at the same time. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, right on Johnson Pier at Pillar Point Harbor. Expect to see hundreds of people enjoying local seafood, craft beer and live music.
The early Coastside economy was built in large part on the commercial fishing industry, and the festival seeks to unite the community to celebrate that history and to raise awareness to keep it successful.
Lisa Damrosch, the festival coordinator, says the family-friendly event is a unique opportunity to enjoy a community party while supporting the local fishing industry. She says it’s a business that can be overlooked in the bustle of the Coastside.
“Half Moon Bay landed more than $8 million worth of seafood last year,” Damrosch said. “It’s not a small industry; it employs hundreds of people and adds to our local economy.”
Aside from highlighting the fishermen and their work, it also supports various nonprofit groups. The festival is supported by 18 organizations, including the Seafood Marketing Association and the Half Moon Bay Commercial Fisheries Trust. Reggae band Coast Tribe and rock group Slack Tide Currents will perform live music.
“We want to give everyone the opportunity to have fun,” Damrosch said. “Commercial fishing is stressful and dangerous and, unfortunately, sometimes forgotten. This is a great opportunity to celebrate it.”
