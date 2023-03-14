“Spring Ahead” will return next week, in the flesh, offering a multicourse meal made with local produce, fish and meat. The annual fundraiser resumes an in-person format this year. The occasion for the feast: a fundraiser for the HEAL Project, a Coastside-based nonprofit focused on health and the environment.
Diners at “Spring Ahead” can enjoy a strolling supper with six courses and a specialty cocktail along with local wine and beer. The lineup of star chefs includes event host Kim Levin of Pasta Moon, Ursula Schnyder of SWEET55, Scott Clark of Dad’s Luncheonette, Lewis Rossman of Sam’s Chowder House, as well as Liam and Jose Luis Ugalde of Gibraltar Gems. Whose up for some apps? Kerry Bitner, chef-owner of Que SeRaw SeRaw, and Joy Portelli, chef-owner of Event Savvy, will be serving up some tasty appetizers.
