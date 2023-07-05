Beach Break Entertainment Film Festival will host an evening of documentaries and conversation on July 15. Presented as a mid-year film festival, “Social Impact for Education: Opportunities, Equity, and Hope” will feature three short documentary films followed by a panel discussion.  

The first of three films on the program, “Finding Ubuntu,” follows a Congolese refugee, Maick Mutej, on his path to becoming a human rights advocate. “Barefoot Empress,” for which Deepak Chopra served as executive producer, tells the story of a woman from a poor family in India who is finally able to attend school in her mid-90s. “Developing Our Future” highlights the efforts of some high school and college students to tackle the issue of affordable housing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories