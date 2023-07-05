Beach Break Entertainment Film Festival will host an evening of documentaries and conversation on July 15. Presented as a mid-year film festival, “Social Impact for Education: Opportunities, Equity, and Hope” will feature three short documentary films followed by a panel discussion.
The first of three films on the program, “Finding Ubuntu,” follows a Congolese refugee, Maick Mutej, on his path to becoming a human rights advocate. “Barefoot Empress,” for which Deepak Chopra served as executive producer, tells the story of a woman from a poor family in India who is finally able to attend school in her mid-90s. “Developing Our Future” highlights the efforts of some high school and college students to tackle the issue of affordable housing.
The panel participants at the event will include Annette King, director of “Finding Ubuntu,” Matthieu Brajot, director of “Developing Our Future,” and Mei Clark, executive director of the Coastside Children’s Program. Will Stoller-Lee, executive director of the TDB Family Foundation, will lead the discussion and moderate questions from the audience.
“Social Impact for Education: Opportunities, Equity, and Hope” is presented by the TDB Family Foundation and Beach Break Entertainment Film Festival. General Admission tickets are $15 and VIP tickets, which include refreshments, cost $40. VIPs can enter starting at 6 p.m. while doors open to general audience members at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, located at 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit beachbreakentertainment.com.
