To celebrate Black History Month, the Half Moon Bay Library is hosting a listening and screen-printing party from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. “Beats of Black History” will play music inspired by the civil rights movement as well as modern songs driven by the Black Lives Matter activist movement.
A famous artist from a different medium will be prominently featured as well.
Participants can screen-print their own posters or tote bag with a special design inspired by the art of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Born in 1960, Basquiat achieved fame for graffiti tagging around the Lower East Side of Manhattan in the late 1970s and early ’80s as part of the SAMO duo with Al Diaz. His later work, described as neo-expressionist, used all kinds of painting, drawing and poetry.
Kindling a friendship with renowned artist Andy Warhol, his social commentary hit on topics such as classism, power structures and the systemic racism he observed in his life. Though Basquiat passed away in 1988, at age 27, his art has had a lasting impact on many black artists today across mediums, including New York rapper Jay-Z. The 22-time Grammy winner was born and raised in the same area as Basquiat. Jay-Z often references their struggles growing up and dealing with a meteoric rise to fame and fortune in their respective fields.
In 2017, one of Basquiat’s works sold for an American record $110.5 million.
