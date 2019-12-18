For the past four Christmases, our friends at the Federal Reserve have been playing Scrooge, putting coal in our stockings by raising interest rates for the holidays. Well, at least this year, they are not spreading negativity by raising rates. Fed managers aren’t feeling generous either. At their December meeting they decided to not lower rates.
It’s kind of like a non-gift gift. I don’t know if you’d be excited to be told you’re getting nothing for Christmas.
Late this summer, I wrote about how interest rates nose-dived, creating a unique financing opportunity. These things don’t happen often and usually are the result of big economic events causing a flight of capital into government securities. Back in 2016, it was Brexit and this summer was the short-lived Inverted Yield Curve concern.
I did encourage people to take advantage of the very low rates as these things move all the time. While you may have missed the bottom on rates, they are still very attractive today. In fact, rates today are still lower than they have been over past few years.
It’s really impossible to give exact rate quotes as there are so many variables that go into the calculations, like credit score, income, lender fees, etc. But for conforming FHA loans, rates for 30-year fixed mortgages are 3.75 to 4.0 percent. The 15-year fixed mortgages are around 3 to 3.125 percent.
The Fed announced after its December meeting that it plans on leaving rates alone for the near term. Managers also said that they are prepared to act should the economic outlook change.
This chart shows both mortgage rates and yields on the 10-year Treasury Bond since 2007. You may want to take what the Fed says with a grain of salt as it hasn’t been consistent lately. It did say last year it expected to raise rates this year and it did the exact opposite with a series of rate reductions. The good news is there will be no coal in your stocking this year … just no gift either!
Steve Hyman is the broker and owner of Century 21 Sunset Properties. He can be reached at 726-6346 or century21sunset.com.
