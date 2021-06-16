Fancy Pants Costume Shop is holding a grand opening later this month and the extravaganza serves as a fundraiser for CoastPride, a local organization dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community.
Cirque du Soleil handstand artist Dima Shine will perform. A fashion show will highlight everything from Venetian extravagance to disco costumes. A “parade of fashion” will move up the street to the CoastPride offices at 711 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
It all takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 26. Advance purchase of tickets is recommended. Search “fancy pants” at Eventbrite.com.
— from staff reports
