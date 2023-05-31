Naturalist Greg Finkelstein visited Farallone View Elementary School recently to talk about nudibranchs. How do these boneless, shell-less sea slugs fit into the ecosystem?
“Well, that’s like asking how birds fit into the ecosystem,” said Finkelstein, explaining that several different species of nudibranch exist and that their respective diets vary widely.
Finkelstein, a representative from the Coastside nonprofit Pacific Beach Coalition, said that he did not simplify the science in his presentation.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said. “If I used some bigger words, it could totally be a college-level presentation.”
Before leaving, Finkelstein complimented Farallone View students for giving him their full attention and for asking insightful questions.
Finkelstein gave his presentation about nudibranchs as part of Farallone View’s annual Oceans Week event. This year’s theme was “California Coast.” Kids kicked off the celebration by silk-screening T-shirts to wear during Oceans Week. Every year, the school holds a design contest, and this year’s winner featured a stylized crab with a bevy of legs.
Other Oceans Week activities at Farallone View included DIY mosaics of marine animals and a leatherback sea turtle adventure hosted by the nonprofit Greater Farallones Association. Kids got to behold an oversized model of a sea turtle along with replicas of sea turtle skulls. They also learned about the dynamics of the natural food chain during a demo about predators like ghost crabs, seabirds, raccoons and dogs that eat sea turtle eggs. A field trip to Montara State Beach allowed students to participate in a beach cleanup.
“It was really great to see the students out there keeping their community nice and clean,” said Principal Amy McVicker.
Inside one of the school hallways, students made an ocean diorama with recycled materials. Some of the art was made during school hours, and students were also invited to bring their individual creations from home. Toilet paper rolls turned into anemone bodies and octopus legs. Tissue boxes and water bottles were used to fashion fish and marine mammals. For another artwork, the lid of a clear lettuce crisper commonly used to package round heads like butter lettuce became the bell of a jellyfish.
“Oceans Week is a nice way to end the year on a really fun and interactive learning note,” said McVicker.
