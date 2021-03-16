Last week, more than 100 students and teachers at Farallone View Elementary School ran, walked, danced, surfed, biked, skated and hula-hooped with a singular goal. The school’s annual Move-a-Thon, sponsored by the Friends of Farallone View Parent-Teacher Organization, sought much-needed funds to support the school’s extracurricular programs, including the science, music, art, physical education programs and fifth-grade graduation.
As students gradually return to the classroom after a year removed from in-person learning, the school’s PTO wants to deliver high-quality live programs by providing salaries and supplies for the teachers not just this year, but for the next school year as well. Farallone View’s auction was canceled just days before the pandemic caused statewide shutdowns last year, and the school hasn’t had much fundraising opportunity since then.
“So many of the things that really engage kids when they are back at school, we pay for,” said Kelly Hoffmann-Davis, the PTO’s president last year. She is also a board member of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Half Moon Bay Review. “We still want to be able to provide all those enrichment programs, and we need pick up the fundraising back to where we were if we hope to have those programs back when kids come back on campus next year.”
In past years, this fundraiser was a one-day Jog-o-Thon on campus. Because the weeklong event was remote this year, the PTO created a personalized web page for every student that they could send to collect pledges.
From March 8 to 15, student and teachers recorded their activities and logged minutes online via Google sheets. As of last week, 126 of 161 students logged 19,772 minutes in 57 different activities. At the end of the month, every participant will receive a prize, but additional prizes will be given to each student who hit a fundraising goal of $100. Individuals and the grade that raised the most money and spent the most minutes moving will also be winners. As of Monday, the PTO had raised $10,740, on its way to its $15,000 goal. Third-graders lead the way with $2,650 raised and first-graders were close behind with $2,375.
“Kids have an insane amount of screen time right now, and they’re fatigued from staring at the computer all day,” Hoffmann-Davis said. “This was a great way to encourage kids to move their bodies, whatever that means to them.
