Whatever your costume needs, soon you can secure just the right look at Fancy Pants Costume Shop. The grand opening will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 785 Main St.
The event will showcase dance numbers from local dancers featuring costumes from the shop. Leah Walters, a local singer, will also be performing.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime show for the coast featuring some extraordinary talent,” said Christopher Childers, who coordinated the event.
Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit CoastPride, a local nonprofit organization that offers services for those in the LGBTQ+ community.
Childers also choreographed the “Carnival of Wonders” movie, which premiered at Long Branch Saloon and Farm in September 2019.
“I think people who saw and loved ‘Carnival of Wonders’ will love this experience,” said David Oliphant, a member of CoastPride.
Audiences will also enjoy acrobatics entertainment with a performance from Cirque du Soleil’s, award-winning hand-balancing artist, Dima Shine.
“It’s absolutely beautiful (to be performing in person again),” Shine said. “I already did a couple of events in Las Vegas (with) the live audience, the energy, the atmosphere, the nervousness.”
After the show there will be a “Parade of Fashion,” when the public can join with the models and performers moving up the street to the CoastPride building located at 711 Main St. There, the parking lot will become a tea dance featuring DJ Meesha, of Las Vegas. There will also be a bar and food from Spangler’s Market.
Tickets are limited and can be purchased online by searching “Fancy Pants” on Eventbrite.com.
