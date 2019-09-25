La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District is providing a family wellness night to improve mental, physical and nutritional health as part of a student support and academic enrichment grant that is set to expire at the end of the month.
There will be three workshops for families to attend on dynamic mindfulness, teaching children to cook, and restorative family practices at Pescadero High School from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. Childcare and dinner will be provided.
Julian Rivera, the district’s project director for the grant, said the night is an opportunity to engage with providers such as Pie Ranch, which is leading the cooking class, and the Niroga Institute, which is leading the mindfulness class.
“The hope of the district is that this event sets the tone in terms of wellness programs we want to bring to the district and ... new relationships that can bring new providers to work with our students and families,” Rivera said.
The district’s wellness night follows an event at Bayshore Elementary School in Daly City last week, an event that Rivera also managed.
“You choose what you want to do in which order, and we hope families can enjoy and participate in the three components,” Rivera said.
When the two school districts were awarded a $570,000 grant in March, the intention was to provide dental screenings, student nutritional services and behavioral health programs. The grant has provided a way to connect students from the two districts.
Although the grant expires this month, Rivera said LHPUSD is exploring different funding opportunities to continue to support students and their families’ well-being.
“In order for students to achieve their success, they need strong families,” Rivera said. “(Superintendent Amy) Wooliever has been leading both districts into thinking and reflecting what are other components of student life that we can impact.”
“(We’re) looking forward to even bigger opportunities this can lead us to,” he added.
