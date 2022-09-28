Puente

Friends and donors were honored by the South Coast social services agency Puente as the organization’s Fall Festival returned on Saturday.

 Photo courtesy Puente

After two years of having to postpone its annual Fall Harvest event, Puente was once again able to host the celebration on Saturday at Harley Farms. More than 200 community members, donors, sponsors, families and friends of the organization attended.

Everyone involved enjoyed Latin American-inspired food by Chef Diego Felix from Colectivo Felix, music by Cascada de Flores, and fresh agua frescas prepared by Maura Antonio. 

Emma Spaeth is a staff writer for the Half Moon Bay Review covering community, arts and sports. Emma grew up in Half Moon Bay before earning a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Oregon.

