After two years of having to postpone its annual Fall Harvest event, Puente was once again able to host the celebration on Saturday at Harley Farms. More than 200 community members, donors, sponsors, families and friends of the organization attended.
Everyone involved enjoyed Latin American-inspired food by Chef Diego Felix from Colectivo Felix, music by Cascada de Flores, and fresh agua frescas prepared by Maura Antonio.
“It was very nice to be able to honor the people who have helped us through these last two years,” said Alejandra Ortega, Puente development director. “After being on pause for two years, we were happy to come together again.”
Ortega said that every year the Puente team nominates partners and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to the community, and celebrates them with a free gathering with food and music.
This year the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mavericks Community Foundation, Sonrisas Dental Health, Coastside Hope, Diane Chapman, Cristobal Cruz, San Mateo County Field and Street Medicine, San Mateo County Health, and Ruben Ramirez were among those honored. Blue House Farm, Root Down Farm and Half Moon Bay Brewing Company also contributed to the menu.
This year Puente is also celebrating 25 years on the coast. Ortega said that Puente was founded with aims to bring resources to the South Coast, and bring equitable access to health, education and economic security, goals it still works toward.
The organization's founder, Wendy Taylor, worked with the concept of radical hospitality and welcoming, and Ortega said that looking toward the future she wants to continue following that motto. ▪
