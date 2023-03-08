Does this sound familiar?
“The one constant through all the years has been baseball. … This field, this game: it's a part of our past. It reminds all of us of all that once was good and it could be again.” James Earl Jones as Terrence Mann, “Fields of Dreams.”
That one constant keeps changing. Major League Baseball has again stirred the pot, modifying the rules to “modernize” the game. To me, the newest rules seem primarily aimed at shortening the time of play, making even more time available for advertisements, and showing as little consideration for tradition as the 2022 rule forcing the National League to adopt the designated hitter abomination.
Here are some new baseball rules, only four of which are real. Can you guess the genuine MLB rules?
▸ A. Home plate umpires may brush the dirt off home plate only once each inning.
▸ B. The pitcher must throw a pitch within 15 seconds of the previous pitch, or 20 seconds if one or more runners are on base. Failure to do so will be automatically charged with a ball or a balk. A batter may call only one time-out per plate appearance and must be in the batter’s box within eight seconds or will be automatically charged with a strike.
▸ C. A catcher may not wear a mitt with a circumference greater than 30 inches.
▸ D. During a break in the game, such as a time-out, players on the field may not throw the ball that is in play to each other more often than once per player.
▸ E. Pitchers get two pickoff attempts or step-offs per batter. Any more will result in an automatic balk.
▸ F. The team on the field must have two infielders on each side of second base at all times. Each must keep both feet on the dirt at the time the next pitch is released.
▸ G. By the end of the 2025 baseball season, each Major League team must have at least three women on the roster, at least one of whom completes two or more innings in each game. Failure to meet these standards in any game will result in subtracting two runs from the final score of the offending team.
H. All bases are increased in size, to 18 inches square from last year’s 15 inches.
▸ I. Unsportsperson-like conduct, such as fighting, is strictly prohibited at all times, except the scheduled times when sponsors call a “flip out.” During a flip out the combatants may use only authorized equipment, such as pillows, and must return to their positions not later that 90 seconds after the flip out was declared.
▸ J. Larger balls, weighing 8 ounces rather than the current 5 to 5.25 ounces, will become standard beginning with the 2023 All Star game. Why? It takes big balls to fiddle with the game of baseball.
What’s next for America’s pastime? Maybe it should be a ban on messing with the rules.
Which rules are real? B, E, F, and H.
