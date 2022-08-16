Fun for all

The Pescadero Art and Fun Festival is bringing the fun back to the South Coast this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. Photo courtesy Pescadero Art and Fun Festival

The 30th anniversary Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the I.D.E.S. grounds. Admission is free.

This will be the first festival since 2019. Organizers promise to bring back all the fun and entertainment of previous years.

