The 30th anniversary Pescadero Arts and Fun Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the I.D.E.S. grounds. Admission is free.
This will be the first festival since 2019. Organizers promise to bring back all the fun and entertainment of previous years.
Tony Beukers, who serves as secretary and entertainment coordinator for PAFF, said the weekend will include all of the standard events such as the South Coast Children’s Thrift Shop fashion show, Mariachi San Francisco, and lots of food and handmade items for sale. The stage features mostly local bands performing throughout both days. Many of the bands, he noted, have been participating since the first festival over 30 years ago.
The Pescadero Education Foundation will run a tamale booth with profits supporting public schools in Pescadero. Other local nonprofit organizations will also have booths to raise funds for their causes.
As in previous years, the South Coast Artist Alliance art show will take place concurrently with the festival. Participating artists will donate 25 percent of their sales over the weekend to arts programs in La Honda-Pescadero schools.
