“It’s difficult to find a pumpkin in Portugal,” exchange student Diana Pereira laughed when talking about the differences between Half Moon Bay and her home country. The contrast in fall holiday celebrations is just one of the surprises the high school senior has already discovered as she embarks on her year living with a local family as part of the AFS exchange program.
Karen Eberwein who is hosting Pereira at her Alsace-Lorraine home has been a dedicated supporter of AFS since her own life-changing experience as an exchange student in New Zealand. She still recalls the global focus of the evening news in the small island nation and how it made her realize that Americans need to learn more about the rest of the world.
Pereira is the fourth AFS student to spend a year in the Eberwein household.
“It’s like your family increases with each student and their families,” Eberwein said. She still keeps in touch with all of their previous exchange students as well as with her friends and host family in New Zealand.
Pereira hails from Cascais, a town on the Atlantic coast about 20 miles northwest of Lisbon. She thinks AFS placed her with a Coastside family because she wrote about her love for the ocean in her application.
Pereira wasted no time diving into the water and joined the high school surfing team. But she has noticed some differences between surf culture in California and back home. “Here they’re surfing to be famous,” she said, contrasting her teammates with a more laid-back approach. “And the water’s freezing here.”
She quickly added, though, that locals immediately embraced her and have been generous offering her a spare board and a wetsuit that’s thicker than hers.
Pereira also landed a spot on the high school basketball team even though she never played the sport competitively before. She seems both puzzled and delighted by the enthusiasm for sports at Half Moon Bay High.
“In Portugal we don’t have school spirit at all,” she said. “It’s more about studying.”
The preponderance of packaged foods and heaping servings here also required the exchange student to adjust. “We eat mostly natural food in Portugal,” she said. But she acknowledged that it could be worse. “My brother was dying in Alabama,” she recalled with some hyperbole about his experience as an exchange student.
Few places in the United States could offer Pereira the strong Portuguese identity that exists in Half Moon Bay. She said some students at school assumed that she’s from the Azores and she was taken aback by the Portuguese flags and colors she discovered in the home of one of her classmates. But, she noted, some students still ask her what language they speak in Portugal.
Eberwein rejoined the conversation in the hopes of encouraging more local families to become involved with AFS and help overcome American deficiencies in world geography. The organization, she pointed out, is the only American school exchange program sanctioned by the United Nations. This year AFS will celebrate its 75th anniversary and the program continues to pursue its mission of developing globally engaged citizens in order to promote a more just and peaceful world.
Pereira likes the level of support AFS provides. The organization plans predeparture meetings to help students prepare for the experience and connected her with a liaison in the Bay Area for those times when she just needs to talk to someone outside her host family. AFS also has sessions to help students get ready for the complicated process of returning home at the end of the year.
In the meantime, though, she donned her Buzz Lightyear costume for Halloween and impressed her hosts with her first attempt at pumpkin carving.
