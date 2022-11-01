Portuguese exchange student

Portuguese exchange student Diana Pereira and her AFS host Karen Eberwein get ready for Halloween.

 Peter Tokofsky / Review

“It’s difficult to find a pumpkin in Portugal,” exchange student Diana Pereira laughed when talking about the differences between Half Moon Bay and her home country. The contrast in fall holiday celebrations is just one of the surprises the high school senior has already discovered as she embarks on her year living with a local family as part of the AFS exchange program. 

Karen Eberwein who is hosting Pereira at her Alsace-Lorraine home has been a dedicated supporter of AFS since her own life-changing experience as an exchange student in New Zealand. She still recalls the global focus of the evening news in the small island nation and how it made her realize that Americans need to learn more about the rest of the world.

