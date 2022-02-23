“Say Yes to the Prom Dress” is a campaign to lower the cost of prom for teenage girls in order to make the annual rite of passage more accessible and affordable. Local volunteers are hosting an event allowing teenage girls to choose from donated gowns, shoes and accessories for the upcoming prom.
This year, more than ever, the campaign needs Coastside support, organizers say. Co-chair volunteer Melissa McGuirk has been working to increase the donations that will make an impact for our local teens.
“It's extremely important this year to remind the kids that we are going to get back to normal, to give them something to look forward to, to give them the opportunity to connect with each other and celebrate this particular stage in their life,” she said. “I think prom this year is probably even more important than ever.”
Half Moon Bay High School’s prom is currently scheduled for April 23 and the Say Yes to the Prom Dress event takes place from 12 to 4 p.m. on March 5 at Mariners Church, 100 Stone Pine Road, Half Moon Bay. As the date approaches, the need for donations of dresses, shoes and accessories becomes more pressing.
“We don't have a lot right now because we haven't had the event in the last couple of years,” McGuirk said. “We'd like to collect as many dresses as we can from now until Sunday the 27th. Right now, we probably have about 100 dresses. In the past, we’ve had upwards of 500.
“We could really use a few more,” she said. “We try to collect all sizes.”
This year's graduating class has yet to have the opportunity to experience a prom. The initial interest in this year’s prom is strong. If you have new or gently worn formal dresses, shoes or accessories, you can donate them to one of these locations: HMB Pilates, 2385 Carlos St. in Moss Beach or Ink Spell Books at 500 Purissima St., Half Moon Bay, before the March 5 event.
“We want to highlight to the kids that spending money isn’t necessary,” McGuirk said. “These dresses and accessories end up getting used once. And trends tend to stay around for a couple of years. So those brand-new dresses that were really expensive, and worn once, are still on-trend and simply hanging in someone’s closet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.