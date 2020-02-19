Earlier this month, the Mounted Patrol Foundation and the Woodside-area Horse Owners Association announced they would be giving an Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award. The $10,000 scholarship is available to high school seniors in San Mateo, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.
This scholarship is jointly sponsored by the two organizations for a deserving high school senior who has demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities while maintaining high-quality academic achievement and community service.
The application deadline is 3 p.m. on April 10. Eligible applicants are seniors who attend high schools in one of the three counties, and who have been accepted to and plan to attend a college, university or other continuing education program this fall. The money will be paid directly to the recipient’s college, university or continuing education program in support of the recipient’s education.
To apply, visit whoa94062.org/grants-awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.