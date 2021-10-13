“Good morning! I’m tough, hard-hitting journalist Buck Stiletto. Welcome to the only interview show where prominent contestants can win by dodging the pressing issues of the day.
“Our guests today: Gov. Elbo ‘Mack’ Aroni, Sen. Harriett Hornswaggle, and Rep. Jerry Mander. First up, Gov. Aroni. Tell us, Mack, as we see the new COVID infections and deaths decreasing in states with high vaccination rates, do you accept the blame for your state’s continuing rate of new infections and do you regret repeatedly telling your citizens to, as you put it, ‘Just gargle with whiskey every morning’?”
“Thanks, Buck, for having me on the show. Look, we can all agree that this COVID thing took us by surprise. We’re returning to normal as the national infection rate drops, and I’m proud to stand on that achievement. But let’s get to the root of the problem: education. You know and I know that we’re turning out a generation of morons who can’t do multification and derision ’cause the schools don’t say prayers anymore. I say, let’s bring the Bible back to the top of the summer reading lists.”
“Mack, that was a masterful pivot away from a dangerous question. Bravo! But our panel of judges has awarded only 70 points because you didn’t mention gun rights.
“Next up, we have recently appointed Sen. Hornswaggle. Harriett, last week you proposed an amendment to the bill to raise the debt ceiling to set it at One Gajillion Dollars. Two questions: how many zeros are there in one Gajillion, and if your amendment had passed how would we ever pay that debt?”
“I’m glad you asked that, Buck. The beauty of a One Gajillion Dollar debt limit is that no one knows how many zeros are in it. So, instead of having to raise it every year or so, there will always be enough money. It’s so simple, but the bean counters insisted on having an actual number. No guts, no glory, that’s what I say! As to paying it back, who ever said we were going to pay anything back? As you know, Buck, we’re in a global economy, except maybe for Great Britain, and it’s about time those other countries started viewing our debt as carrying charges for all the stuff we give them for free.
“Now, here’s news we all can use: I am officially announcing right here and now my candidacy for president in 2024!”
“Didn’t see that one coming! Harriett, the judges are awarding you 95 points for wiping out any memory of whatever it was you said about the debt. Well done!
“This brings us to Rep. Mander. Jerry, you’ve been in Congress for over 50 years, never having lost a primary or general election. Are you just lucky or what?”
“Well, Buck, it helps that I’m exceedingly wealthy.”
“It’s amazing, Jerry, but the judges have just awarded you 150 points. One hundred was supposed to be a perfect score. How do you explain that?”
“Like you said, just lucky, I guess.”
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com isn’t as jaded as he comes across.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.