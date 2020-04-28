Last week on April 22, on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the city of Half Moon Bay announced it would be running a virtual Earth Year celebration.
Each month will feature regular online events and challenges. City Sustainability Analyst Veronika Vostinak is compiling a list of events and resources available for both committed sustainability enthusiasts and curious learners.
The city had plans for an Earth Day festival but those had to be scrapped due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s still too soon to determine if there will be in-person Earth Year events later. Beginning with April and May’s Reducing Your Carbon Footprint theme, each month will focus on a different environmental topic, with comprehensive information on the widespread impact of climate change as well as small, day-to-day practices that households can implement.
With shelter-in-place orders in effect through May, Vostinak hopes that participants will be eager to learn something unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic and find something worthy of their time.
“We were expecting quite a bit of people to come to the festival, but, with this being virtual, it does open it up to more people,” Vostinak said. “Of course, some of the virtual events are at specific times, but some of the other things people can do on their own time.”
April’s virtual meetings ranged from bike repair and safety to home composting strategies. More information can be found online at the city’s website, half-moon-bay.ca.us, which also has a carbon footprint calculator for businesses and households.
Vostinak also encouraged participants to reach out to express a desire to learn more about a specific environmental topic or suggest a monthly challenge.
“I want to revolve this campaign about what the community wants to learn more about,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.