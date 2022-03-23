On Thursday, Mullins Bar and Grill in Half Moon Bay celebrated St. Patrick's Day the only way it knows how, with plenty of beer, steamed cabbage and dueling pianos.
John Hampton and Alejandro Jauegui of Piano Madness played to a packed house of over 150 patrons. From toddlers to seniors, everyone gathered to celebrate the holiday and music.
For the uninitiated, dueling pianos is an interactive, live music event that started in New Orleans more than 80 years ago. Hampton traces its more recent roots to Dallas, Texas.
“They started doing it in the late ’80s and started putting routines together,” he said. “Comedy and stuff, along with rock 'n' roll sing-along music, and it has developed into a fun sing-along and kind of a theatrical, entertaining event.”
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the crowd at Mullins was ready to unmask, dance and sing along. “There were people standing and waiting,” Hampton noted. “All of the tables were taken. There were people waiting for tables, waiting for people to finish eating. And they ran out of cabbage.”
The lack of cabbage did not faze Martin Gallagher. “I’m most looking forward to the beer,” he said. “I’m Irish and I'm here to have a good time.”
And indeed everyone did have a good time. “It was a really nice crowd, nice group of people,” Hampton said. “Playing in Mullins felt really nice. And the people were having a good time.”
The pianists played something for everyone, ranging from “American Pie” by Don McLean to “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet, and even managed to incorporate some Sir Mix-A-lot. With the crowd often on its feet, spirits were high and laughs flowed as freely as the Guinness.
“I’ve played at Mullins four or five times for St Patrick's Day in the past,” Hampton said. “It’s the first event that I have played since COVID 19 shut down California. This was the first event that I did indoors without wearing a mask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.