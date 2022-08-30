As August 2022 comes to its end, we enter that time of year we most associate with family and good food, the holidays. We celebrate them on the same days, but not in the same ways.

As I’m half Italian, our family’s feast days often feature homemade Italian meals or Italian-American immigrant cuisine. After a big bowl of handmade cavatelli and a glass or two of Sangiovese, food names and family names sort of blend together. After all, they almost always end with a vowel or two. It’s amazing how many people you’ll meet as you doze off ...

