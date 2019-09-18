  1. Home
While the fabled vampire Dracula was known to take blood for himself, the Coastal Repertory Theatre is using his image to scare up some blood donations for the good of others.

To kick off its nearly month-long production of “Dracula” on Oct. 6, the Coastal Rep, in partnership with the Stanford Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 30, at the theater in Half Moon Bay.

Each donor will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Baskin Robbins. To book an appointment, visit sbcdonor.org.

