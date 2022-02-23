Wayne Southerland, also known as “Dr. Ghoul,” and Shaun Daniels, who some know as “The Movie Nut,” will return to the Coastal Repertory Theatre for the second installment of their series “Dr. Ghoul and Friends.”
The spooky duo screen old movies together, Dr. Ghoul from his home theater, and next to him, inside a 1965 television set, attending the movie night remotely from a psychiatric facility, is the Movie Nut. They pause the movie to joke back and forth about the absurdity of the film or to share information about it.
The next screening will be of 1963 film, “The Atomic Brain,” also known as “Monstrosity.” A rich older woman plots with a scientist to have her brain implanted in the skull of a younger woman.
“This crazy movie is worth the watch,” said Southerland. “Come and enjoy some ghoulish fun.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on March 5 at the theater, 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay. Prior to the screening, craft beer and wine from Sacrilege Brewing and Barterra Winery will be available for purchase. Tickets will be $20 at the door or $15 in advance. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5367295.
