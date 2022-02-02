When Wayne Southerland, also known as “Dr. Ghoul,” took the stage on Friday night at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, he was dressed all in black and wore his signature face makeup. Eerie veins were drawn to appear as though they are flowing outside his body. Dr. Ghoul was accompanied by Shaun Daniels, who wore surgical scrubs and looked like he had just walked out of the psychiatric facility where his character, “The Movie Nut,” resides.
Friday night marked the first installment in the series “Dr. Ghoul and Friends” currently taking place at the theater. The idea is this: Dr. Ghoul and The Movie Nut screen an old movie together and pause for banter and information about the movie and its characters.
“Dr. Ghoul has gone through a lot of changes, a lot of different formats, a lot of ways to get here,” said Southerland. “But we found a way we think that the audience will enjoy. We really enjoyed making these.”
In the movie screening, Dr. Ghoul is watching from his home theater, and next to him, inside a 1965 television set, attending the movie night remotely from a psychiatric facility, is The Movie Nut.
The format is loosely based on the popular television series, “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
“We didn’t want to redo Mystery Science Theater because that’s already been done,” said Daniels. “Many people don’t like that show because people are talking over the movie, so what we’re doing is we’re bringing these amazing public domain cinematic nuggets to people, and we’re not going to talk over them, but we are going to put it on pause for a second when we get to that right moment of ‘What the hell did I just see? What were they thinking?’”
The first film screening was of the 1962 horror and science fiction film, “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,” directed by Joseph Green.
“It’s a terrible film, and it’s just sleazy as hell,” said Daniels.
“The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” is about a doctor who can transplant any body part to any body.
“He gets in a car accident with his fiancee and she loses her head, and he scoops it up like he’s recovering a fumble and runs to his lab and sticks it in a pan of neck juice,” said Daniels.
The doctor has 48 hours to find a new body on which to transplant his fiancee's head, and the story follows him to bikini contests and strip clubs.
“When you come out of it you want to take a shower,” said Daniels.
Throughout the film, Dr. Ghoul and The Movie Nut paused to quip back and forth and entertain the audience before going on to the next segment of the film.
“It had a very high production value,” said performance attendee Zoe Rockstad. “I liked learning about the facts related to the film and the actors.”
Part of the conceit behind The Movie Nut is that he was kidnapped by a mad scientist who installed technology in his brain to project movies. They went too far. So, he interjects with trivia about the film and the actors.
“In this one, the woman who plays the head in the pan was arrested 12 years before the movie was made because she sliced her roommate's face open with a straight razor,” Daniels said. “It took more than 40 stitches to close her face.
“We want to share the weirdness of how these movies are made,” said Daniels.
Southerland and Daniels have three more films prepared and are hoping to do more.
“It was really great and just totally different,” said Reed Klevmyr, who was in the audience on Friday night. “I loved the whole thing.”
Dr. Ghoul and The Movie Nut are working to have more characters come in and sit metaphorically on the couch with them.
“I thought it was cool. I’d come again,” said Chris Rodriguez.
The next screening will be at 7 p.m. on March 5 at the Coastal Repertory Theatre, 1167 Main St. in Half Moon Bay.
“I was happy to see solid laughs throughout, and see that they enjoyed the movie and our additions to it, so it gives us enthusiasm and bold curiosity for the future,” said Daniels.
Daniels and Southerland are still deciding which of the prepared films they are going to show on March 5.
“All we know is that it’s going to be a really terrible film and we’re going to make it a little more enjoyable,” said Southerland.
