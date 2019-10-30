Those looking to begin their trick-or-treating ventures early can do so on Halloween afternoon in Half Moon Bay.
Organized by the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, many local businesses are participating in a Trick or Treat on Main Street event from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The free event starts at Mac Dutra Plaza across from City Hall.
Participants will receive a free bag and passport, which lists participating stores offering candy. There will be in-store raffle prizes, music and an Instagram photo booth.
