Those looking to begin their trick-or-treating ventures early can do so on Halloween afternoon in Half Moon Bay.

Organized by the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association, many local businesses are participating in a Trick or Treat on Main Street event from 12 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. The free event starts at Mac Dutra Plaza across from City Hall.

Participants will receive a free bag and passport, which lists participating stores offering candy. There will be in-store raffle prizes, music and an Instagram photo booth.

