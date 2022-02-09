The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association has announced plans for a unique event on the Coastside, the inaugural Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival to be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on May 15 on Main Street.
“We’re trying to bring people to Main Street, and have something fun and outdoors that people can feel relatively safe in participating in,” said Colleen Henney, secretary of the board of the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association. “Jazz is a big part of our community and we have a lot of great coastal wineries in the Santa Cruz mountains.”
The event will feature live music, food and California wineries along three blocks on Main Street.
“We have some really awesome jazz musicians and we designed the event to be really open and airy, so we have groups of café tables in between the winery booths all along Main Street between Mill and Correas to create some breathing room,” said Henney.
Paula West will be headlining the event along with performances by bassist Marcus Shelby and his quintet, and the Half Moon Bay High School jazz band.
The event honors Bobby Hutcherson who lived on the Coastside for more than 40 years.
“(Hutcherson) is considered one of the world’s greatest vibraphone players,” said Henney. “His music is very revered. His family still lives here, so we decided to honor him for this first event because he contributed a lot to the Coastside.”
In a tribute to his legacy, a group of musicians will be performing Hutcherson’s music. Joe Gilman will be at the piano, Erik Von Buchau on vibraphone, Jacam Manricks will be playing the saxophone, Aaron Smith on trumpet, Kerry Kashiwagi on bass and Barry Hutcherson, drums.
Also in honor of Hutcherson, the association will be giving five $5,000 scholarships for high school students attending university to study the arts, and $10,000 to local school music programs.
Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass and 15 tasting tickets that can be redeemed for tasting from the wineries. The association has confirmed around 20 wineries and the event is expected to feature 50 California wineries. More tasting tickets can be purchased at the event. Beer and food will also be available to purchase at the event.
Advanced general admission tickets to the event are $75, and a limited number of tickets will be available for $100 at the door on the day of the event. It’s Italia will also host a VIP Bubble Lounge for $225 a ticket with a sparkling wine tasting, appetizers and general admission to the main event.
The Half Moon Bay Downtown Association recommends attendees be fully vaccinated and encourages masks when not eating or drinking.
To buy tickets or for more information about the event, visit hmbwineandjazzfest.com.
