In an inaugural event for the Coastside, the Half Moon Bay Downtown Association is hosting a wine and jazz festival, featuring California wineries, jazz artists and local eats on Main Street. It’s set for this Sunday afternoon.
The festival will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and honors the late
Bobby Hutcherson, a renowned jazz vibraphone player, who called the Coastside home for more than 40 years. In a tribute to his legacy, the Downtown Association is pledging up to $35,000 in scholarships and grants in Hutcherson’s name for local arts programs and students.
At 11:30 a.m. the Half Moon Bay High School Jazz Band will be performing, followed by a Bobby Hutcherson tribute band, which includes Barry Hutcherson, Bobby Hutcherson’s son, on the drums. After this performance, at 1:30 p.m. the Marcus Shelby Quintet will play, and at 2:40 p.m. singer Paula West will close.
Attendees will receive a commemorative wine glass and tasting tickets that can be redeemed for tastings from the wineries. Beer and food will also be available to purchase at the event.
General admission tickets cost $75 and include 15 tasting tickets. Additional tasting tickets are available for purchase at the event, five tickets for $20. There will also be a VIP option for $225 that grants access to the VIP lounge at It’s Italia Restaurant with sparkling wine tasting and appetizers.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, visit hmbwineandjazzfest.com.
