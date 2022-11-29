“Christmas in Oz”

The cast of “Christmas in Oz” rehearses a show that members hope will be a fun foray into theater for kids of all ages. It runs 12 days between now and Dec. 18.

Remember Dorothy? Well, she’ll be back in Oz visiting her pals Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion for “Christmas in Oz,” a holiday musical presented by the Coastal Repertory Theatre.

“Christmas in Oz,” written by Bay Area writer and composer Ron Lytle, tells the story of how Dorothy & Co. save Christmas.

