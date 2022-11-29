Remember Dorothy? Well, she’ll be back in Oz visiting her pals Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion for “Christmas in Oz,” a holiday musical presented by the Coastal Repertory Theatre.
“Christmas in Oz,” written by Bay Area writer and composer Ron Lytle, tells the story of how Dorothy & Co. save Christmas.
“It was a partner project between East Bay Children’s Theatre and the Douglas Morrisson Theatre,” said director Danny Martin, who also appears in the role of Tin Man. “I was in that production and thought it was a great family-friendly musical and brought it over to Coastal Rep.”
Pining for her old friends on Christmas Eve, Dorothy travels to the Emerald City in a magical wish machine that she built with the help of Mr. Tinker.
“The Gidgety-Gadgety Whiz-Bang Wish Machine is made from an old copper stove, and then the designers added all these accoutrements to it — clocks
and gears and pipes and lights,” said Martin about the prop used in the production. “And it lights up, and it has a little door that opens up where your wishes are granted.”
After Dorothy arrives in Oz, the big celebration is soon interrupted by the sorceress Nefariosa, who naughtily kidnaps Santa Claus.
“Nefariosa just hates everything about Christmas, and she sings a song in
Act 2 all about it,” said Martin. “She and Santa have a wonderful duet about why she dislikes Christmas.”
The cast features an ensemble of adults and children, and the script has a few inside jokes for the grown-ups in the audience.
“Nefariosa makes a joke that she’s wearing waterproof foundation,” said Martin. “So, the adults in the crowd are, like, ‘Ha, ha, ha.’”
Martin said he expects the show to both entertain and inspire.
“The reason I think this show is going to be successful is because it is for kids, and this might be a child’s first time seeing live theater,” said Martin. “Maybe it’ll inspire a child to take a voice lesson or a dance class.”
Coastal Repertory Theatre will give 12 performances of “Christmas in Oz” between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18. Tickets are available online at coastalrep.com.
