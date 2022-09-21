We each have our micro-addictions, habits that we’ve followed for so long that they have become second nature. They can be harmless, helpful or unhealthy. They guide our daily agendas.
When I wake up, my poor, addled brain has the computing power of a broken abacus. I try to jumpstart it by solving a low-level crossword puzzle. It’s not a pretty sight:
Puzzle: seven letters, “They’re always on hand.”
After many failed attempts I stumble onto the correct answer: fingers. (Puzzle authors love to mess up players’ minds with sadistically clever puns and jokes.) If I don’t fill out a crossword, for the rest of the day I barely have the brain wattage of a dead firefly.
My other addictions include coffee and dogs, not necessarily in that order, depending on how the dog is behaving. I know many people who share those two cravings. Yet others prefer tea and cats. They are wrong and should not be allowed to vote, but as a cat owner I must admit that cats dispatch far greater numbers of mice and other vile rodents than our dog does.
Coffee, on the other hand, does nothing to control pests, but it does keep many people from becoming pests by going into caffeine withdrawal. If a day comes that I do not solve a crossword and don’t drink any coffee, I may dissolve into a pool of bald Italian gunk.
We can rate the beneficial aspects of coffee and dogs using this scientific matrix:
▸Warmth. Dogs and coffee are both warm. On a cold day you can cuddle up with a steaming cup o' joe or a stinking schnauzer that has rolled around in the compost pile. Balancing the scale, dogs stay warm while coffee cools down to room temperature and tastes stale, and dogs have only rarely scalded people.
▸ Affection. With coffee, love is a one-way street. People rave about how much they love their coffee. In return, coffee just sits there in the cup, showing only a little animation while steaming. Dogs can be moody, but most of them sense when a person is feeling blue and needing the sudden intrusion of an ice-cold nose on whatever swath of naked skin is available.
▸Shedding. Dogs secretly believe they are alpacas and that they’re doing us a favor by depositing large clumps of fur throughout the house. Alpaca fur is sold for $3 per ounce. German Shedder fur, in contrast, must be vacuumed off the floors and carpets frequently so that loose change and small children do not get lost in the mounds of hair. Coffee does not shed, exactly, but finds ways to make brown rings on flat surfaces.
So, which is more addictive: coffee or dogs? It’s a matter of opinion, but I’ve given up coffee for many a Lent. Can’t say that about dogs.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that coffee was first used as a drink in the 15th century, while dogs were first domesticated 290 centuries earlier. Advantage: dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.