We call them “man’s best friend,” but sometimes our dogs can be our most demanding taskmasters. I don’t mean at doggy feeding time or doggy outdoor-relieving time. Those are biological urges, over which dogs have no control, unless the back door has one of those doggy escape hatches.
Over the years our dogs have developed other needs — matters of the utmost urgency, to them — and have trained us to respond to certain stimuli, just like Pavlov’s, um, dogs.
During our pandemic-induced house arrest, Susy and I developed a 5 p.m. ritual called Drinks on the Deck. We leave our work aside, take one drink each to our outdoor deck, and sit there with our current dog, Opal, talking about anything other than COVID, and listening to the songbirds singing, the ravens cawing and the hummingbirds dive-bombing Opal.
It’s Opal’s ceremony, too. We would let the festivities begin at 5:30 or even 6 o’clock, but at exactly 5 p.m. Opal is at our side, staring at us with those intense German shepherdish eyes, tail wagging like a metronome on steroids, fetid dog-breath panting with excitement. If she had hands, she’d start tapping on her imaginary wristwatch to underscore her demand. “It’s TIME, you two-legged morons!”
How Opal tells time is a mystery. She even corrects for daylight saving time after a day or so. Maybe it’s the digital clock on the microwave oven that’s tipping her off, when it’s not busy flashing “End…End…End” to tell us we’ve left something inside.
Opal is not our only dog to develop rituals. Our first dog, Pearl, insisted on waking Susy up in the morning. She would put her front paws on the edge of the bed, stretch her neck to within licking distance, and plant one pink-tongued kiss on Susy’s cheek. (To a dog, “cheek” can be anything from the top of the head to the beginning of the pajamas.)
We had one dog that was peculiarly mine rather than ours, and “peculiar” best described her. Silver, a Weimaraner by breed and nearly nothing else, was an oddity. In past columns I referred to her as a somewhat doglike substance. She was sweet-tempered, though usually bewildered, and would occasionally fixate on an object as her own. Her most beloved belonging, her “presssiouss” in Tolkien lingo, was a dinner roll.
One Thanksgiving, a niece offered Silver a dinner roll, which she took to her dog-bed beside the washing machine and held in her front paws, on guard like the Sphinx if the Sphinx were able to cross its legs. She did not eat the roll. She carried it wherever she roamed in the house, sleeping with it every night.
The notion that food can “go bad” is unknown to dogs. After several weeks of watching the dinner roll petrify, we switched it out for a fresh one. Silver didn’t notice.
In their eccentricities, our dogs mirror ourselves. Or vice versa.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com doesn’t carry a dinner roll around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.