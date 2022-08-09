What’s your last name? Does your surname have a meaning, as Miller, Peterson, and Smith do? Many people choose their surnames. Issur Danielovitch Demsky became Kirk Douglas to advance his film career, just as Marion Morrison became John Wayne.
Whether yours is a given name or one you chose, it’s your own, and it’s part of who you are. It says so on your birth certificate or driver’s license.
There’s the old joke about Bob Snodhopper, who said, “Mom, I’ve decided to change my name.” “What will your new name be?” she asked. He replied, “John Snodhopper.”
Some names take on special meaning to a person or group. I could change my name to “Elon Musk” and make phone calls saying, “Hello, I’m Elon Musk. I sure am enjoying my new Chevy Camaro!” The good folks at Tesla might take offense. If I used my new name to defraud people, “It’s really my legal name” wouldn’t be a good defense.
Speaking of cars, many models use borrowed names. There seems to be a trend of borrowing names from Native American tribes, and I use “borrowing” in the same sense that native lands were “borrowed.” People thus drive Dakotas, Cherokees, Tacomas, Pontiacs, Winnebagos, Navajos and Taoses. Durango, Santa Fe, Phoenix, and Reno aren’t tribal names, but still look out of place on a Hyundai with Vermont license plates.
Other products bear tribal names, from Apache to Zuni, without being owned by natives: Cheyenne, Comanche, Omaha, Oneida, Sioux, and Umpqua, to name a few.
This sort of name-dropping may or may not be illegal, but it’s rude. Imagine that Apex Stench Inc. branded its newest product “Elon Musk.” It might be the third strongest stench there is, behind skunks and wet dogs, but trading on the Musk name would be rude, and maybe actionable.
None of the cars I have mentioned use “stench” in their advertising, but they do show rugged Western landscapes to connect their products’ names with wide open spaces. When the name is distinctly Native American without benefit of a licensing agreement, it smells to me like cultural identity theft.
There is an organization that promotes preservation of tribal and cultural heritages worldwide, including the use of Native American tribal names and symbols, CulturalSurvival.org.
People should be able to control the uses of their names. Short of that, businesses that trade on cultural names without permission should be considerate of those whose cultural identity is tied to their names, get their permission, and pay royalties.
If they were using my name, I would want the courtesy of being asked. “Castoria” is an over-the-counter laxative for children, a factoid my grade school classmates often pointed out. Years later I learned that Castoria may not be our original name. The Italians who came to America were named Castorio, which was Ellis Islandized to Castoria.
Juliet asked, “What's in a name?” Mostly castor bean oil, in our instance. We’re not looking to get royalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.