What’s your last name? Does your surname have a meaning, as Miller, Peterson, and Smith do? Many people choose their surnames. Issur Danielovitch Demsky became Kirk Douglas to advance his film career, just as Marion Morrison became John Wayne. 

Whether yours is a given name or one you chose, it’s your own, and it’s part of who you are. It says so on your birth certificate or driver’s license.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories