Malcolm Feix

Malcolm Feix could often be found in the water, including as part of the Half Moon Bay High School water polo team.

 Photo courtesy Becky Ruppel

Documentary filmmaker Paul Taublieb was tracking big wave surfers from Hawaii to Half Moon Bay for his film “Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear” when he discovered the legacy of a young Coastsider named Malcolm Feix. Taublieb was introduced to Feix by Half Moon Bay resident Steve Hawk, the erstwhile editor of “Surfer” magazine.

“He’s the one who told me about Malcolm and this whole movement, and that just became an important part of our film,” said Taublieb, referring to the “Show up and be kind” movement that Feix championed.

April Seager  

