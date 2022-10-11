Far be it from me to mock a fellow newspaper columnist. Well, maybe not that far, when the topic is pumpkins.
An opinion columnist with the Marin Independent Journal recently published an op-ed piece, “We may need to rethink holidays.” The piece makes this remarkable statement: “After watching the devastation Hurricane Ian wreaked on Florida — the kind of hurricane that scientists say we should expect to see more of, thanks to climate change — it’s hard not to think about pumpkins.”
Here on the Coastside we agree that it’s hard not to think about pumpkins, especially this week, with the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival being held this weekend. But our annual fascination with pumpkins isn’t based on the threat of hurricanes. We haven’t had a hurricane make landfall in California since October 1858, hitting San Diego. It was only a Category 1.
To her credit, the author expressly referred to our pumpkin festival. Thanks, for the plug, sort of. We can only hope that our festive visitors do not succumb to the reverse syndrome and spend time thinking about hurricanes instead of spending money in our quaint shops and artists’ booths.
The article continues: “Each (pumpkin) took precious resources to grow ... resources that could have gone toward growing vegetables that would actually be eaten.” Yes, agriculture consumes resources, as do forests, flowers and people, but let’s not stop consuming. It’s a habit we’ve grown accustomed to, and stopping it could even be hazardous to our health.
As the author notes, “as pumpkins decompose in landfills, they release methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.” The same could be said of anything that decomposes, including many deceased people. In fact, consuming some plants, such as beans, has been known to release huge amounts of methane into the air, as was so dramatically demonstrated in the scholarly documentary, “Blazing Saddles.”
“Next up,” the opinion piece continues, “is Christmas and the iconic Christmas tree.” Is nothing sacred? OK, Christmas trees aren’t technically sacred, but they are deeply traditional in most families.
Is there no aspect of Half Moon Bay agriculture that is safe? First they came for our pumpkins, then for our Christmas trees. Will our artichokes be next?
Probably not. The writer has her sights higher: “Consider Easter ... Don’t even get me started on environmental impacts of all those chocolate Easter eggs and bunnies (throw in all the chocolates for Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, too).”
There you have it, a broadside attack against holidays, love and motherhood!
Seriously, I think waste is the real problem the author was addressing. Those of us who have backyard compost piles or bins can turn used pumpkin shells and gooey innards into fertilizer. Many waste utilities already have collection days for spent Christmas trees. We could give the trick-or-treaters things that aren’t in plastic wrappers.
There are a million things we all can do to reduce waste. Giving up traditions that bind us together shouldn’t be on the list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.