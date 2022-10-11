Far be it from me to mock a fellow newspaper columnist. Well, maybe not that far, when the topic is pumpkins.

An opinion columnist with the Marin Independent Journal recently published an op-ed piece, “We may need to rethink holidays.” The piece makes this remarkable statement: “After watching the devastation Hurricane Ian wreaked on Florida — the kind of hurricane that scientists say we should expect to see more of, thanks to climate change — it’s hard not to think about pumpkins.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories