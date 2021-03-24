Join a group of citizens, experts and county officials from 3:30 to 5 p.m. this Thursday, March 25, to discuss water access gaps on the South Coast.
The event, which will be held on Zoom, will consider some of the greatest challenges facing the South Coast today in regard to water quality and equity. The event will also consider solutions to these challenges and will touch on topics such as small-scale water systems, wastewater solutions, water resources, graywater systems and county engagement.
All Coastsiders are encouraged to join the conversation and can register by visiting https://tinyurl.com/auv48z4.
Registration will be open until the start of the event. Spanish translation will be provided during the meeting through Puente. The meeting will also be recorded and posted to the Thrive Alliance Environment & Sustainability page on thrivealliance.org.
Have something you want to say in the meeting? Send an email to sustainablepescadero@gmail.com or rebekah@thrivealliance.org to make sure your voice is heard.
— from staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.