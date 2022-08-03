Living, as we do, as neighbors to the San Andreas fault, Mother Nature occasionally reminds us she’s in charge around here. I admit it’s an odd topic for a humor column, and I ask your indulgence.
This Saturday, July 30, San Mateo County hosts its 18th annual Disaster Preparedness Day at the County Event Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its website, smcdisasterprep.org, describes the family-friendly event as: “Where you can explore fire trucks, SWAT and other emergency response vehicles, experience the smoke tunnel” (no real smoke is involved), “meet Bomb Squad robots, attend classes on CPR, First Aid and Stop the Bleed, discover community safety resources, and come home with essential supplies.”
A Cal Fire helicopter will be available to let children of all ages take turns sitting in the cockpit, unless the chopper is needed to fight a real fire.
In recent years, TV shows have been flooded with first responders. Most are dramas, focusing on the characters’ heroism at work and personal struggles at home. (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showed a sit-com side of a squad room for the last eight years.) When our daughters were little we watched “Emergency,” a drama focusing on ambulances and paramedics. The girls called it “Firetrucks.” That was before the first Disaster Preparedness Day, so they didn’t get to sit in the driver’s seat and go, “VRROOOM, VRROOM!”
Nearly every youngster has thought of being a public safety worker: paramedic, nurse, emergency doctor, firefighter, police officer, psychotherapist and such. At least, I’d like to think that’s so, and not just for nostalgia’s sake. These people can become essential to any one of us, as in “can’t live without them,” at unexpected times.
To me, Disaster Preparedness Day is only partly about those of us who wear the uniforms or white jackets. They already are prepared, and they’ll be there this Saturday to help the rest of us become more aware and better prepared.
Safety should be everyone’s concern. Volunteers are needed. Some of us have already joined the Community Emergency Response Team for the Coastside. CERT trainings include identifying risks, emergency communication plans, evacuation routes, utility interruptions, promoting disaster kits, victim treatment and emotional support.
As the Review’s editor has written about CERT, “There is likely no better local example of how a little public investment coupled with a spirit of community service can make an incalculable difference in the lives of real people.”
Disasters are inevitable. Preparing for them is a “today” task, not a “someday” task. They awaken us from complacency and refocus us on what really matters. India’s first prime minister, Jawaherlal Nehru, said, “A great disaster is a symbol to us to remember all the big things of life and forget the small things, of which we have thought too much.”
Please drop by the event this Saturday. Set your GPS to 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo. Parking, admission, and hot dogs are free.
For transparency’s sake, Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com notes that his long-suffering wife, Susy, has organized Disaster Preparedness Day for the last six years.
