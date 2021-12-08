In May 2020, when Walter Anderson walked through the Half Moon Bay High School auditorium to his classroom, the set for the canceled production of “Newsies” was still in place. As he sat in front of his computer to teach a band class remotely, he never would have expected that he would still be connecting with students via computer for another year.
“It was crushing to walk in and see the set and then to come into the classroom every day during COVID to teach my classes and just to feel the emptiness of it,” said Anderson. “There’s something about music-making that’s a core part of our human experience. It’s fundamental and it touches us in a way that we don’t understand entirely, and to go without that, that level of socialization, that level of interconnectedness and togetherness, for me it’s a microcosm of the entire COVID experience.”
Translating a curriculum to a remote, digital format works well for some subjects but music is not one of them. He tried to have Zoom rehearsals with students playing at home, but partway through the year it became very clear to Anderson that teaching music remotely was not working.
“There are barriers to learning that are difficult to account for,” said Anderson. “I had students who were sitting in their house and their brother or sister is like five feet away from them or their parents are in the next room on a call for work.
“I can’t ask them to play their trombone if it’s going to be disruptive to other people,” he said. “For the jazz band, which meets early in the morning, I’m not going to ask my trumpet player to toot their horn when their neighbors are still having their morning coffee.”
He also tried to have students record themselves playing their instrument and send it in.
“Imagine being a tambourine player and recording a tambourine track all by yourself, it’s just kind of sad,” said Anderson.
Anderson pivoted to doing more social activities. He gave students prompts and sent them into breakout rooms to discuss. They evaluated performances and talked about why they like certain songs or artists.
“During shelter-in-place, it wasn’t just the classes that were hit, there’s so much else that goes on in a school that’s not just in the classroom, so I tried to give them some of that,” said Anderson.
Historically, the band and chorale programs at Half Moon Bay High School have been like a family. The band room walls are covered in photos and art. The students are together and taught by the same teacher all four years. The band travels to reviews, marches in local parades and plays at football games.
“It’s something that I feel really privileged to be a part of,” said Anderson. “When I started teaching here, the instant I got to know the class I was like ‘Oh, my goodness, there’s something really special going on here.’”
Students were able to come back and rehearse in small pods, outside, by the end of the 2020-21 school year, but this year Anderson is finally able to teach his full classes in person.
“Now we can finally do what we want to do in music class, which is play music together, in person,” said Anderson. “The fact that we can do that now, even in the limited way that we are doing it is, I think ‘enriching’ doesn't even cover it.
“I think, for some students, without exaggeration, it’s lifesaving,” Anderson said.
The band still operates under a pandemic protocol. Members practice outside and are socially distanced. This year they won’t be attending any band reviews or having concerts, but they were able to play at the football games, the World Championship Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off and the Night of Lights parade. Anderson hopes that the band will have a musical in the spring with a masked ensemble.
“Before COVID there were certain things that I think we took for granted and one of them was playing music together in person,” said Anderson. “It seems so fundamental. That’s why I’m here teaching in this position. It’s because I love ensemble music-making and because there’s something that’s ineffable and kind of sacred about what we do here.
“Coming back, there have been times where students are raising their voices in song and it’s like a spark in a cold place in my heart that suddenly flames back into life, and it’s like, wow, I didn’t realize I was doing so badly without this,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.