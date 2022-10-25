Día de los Muertos

In addition to events at libraries and schools on the coast, Skylawn Memorial Park on Highway 92 has big plans to observe Día de los Muertos. Celebrations begin with a 10 a.m. chapel service, both Saturday and Sunday, and continue with mariachi music, dancers and more. For details, see skylawnmemorialpark.com.

Nov. 2 marks Día de los Muertos, a cultural practice that originated in the ancient Aztec world in what is now modern-day Mexico. The Day of the Dead lives on in events across the world, including here on the San Mateo County coast.

Traditionally, the commemoration involved skulls being decorated to honor deceased ancestors. Today’s celebrations are variations on original practice that were eventually melded together with the Catholic holidays Día de Todos Santos (All Saints Day) and Día de Todos Almas (All Souls Day) which fall on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories