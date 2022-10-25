Nov. 2 marks Día de los Muertos, a cultural practice that originated in the ancient Aztec world in what is now modern-day Mexico. The Day of the Dead lives on in events across the world, including here on the San Mateo County coast.
Traditionally, the commemoration involved skulls being decorated to honor deceased ancestors. Today’s celebrations are variations on original practice that were eventually melded together with the Catholic holidays Día de Todos Santos (All Saints Day) and Día de Todos Almas (All Souls Day) which fall on Nov. 1 and 2 respectively.
The most well-known aspect of the tradition is the giving of “ofrendas” or offerings meant to show love for deceased friends and relatives. It is a time to reflect on loved ones who have passed away and celebrate their lives by coming together with family in remembrance.
At the coastal libraries there are a few different events for Día de los Muertos.
Pacifica’s Sharp Park Library this week will be full of fun arts and crafts for the kids. Starting at 3 p.m. every weekday as part of the Power Up Afternoons program. Sugar skull decorations are planned today and Thursday.
Families are welcome to leave copies of photos and offerings in honor of departed loved ones at the Sharp Park Library’s very own altar to the dead. Finally, on Nov. 3 there will be “Papel Picado” crafting in which kids learn how to cut tissue paper into fun designs to celebrate Día de los Muertos.
There will also be events from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Sanchez Library in Pacifica.
At the Half Moon Bay Library, there are also events related to the Power Up Afternoons program. Besides a Papel Picado event on Nov. 1, the arts and crafts planned are not going to be specifically Día de los Muertos related, though the library will also have an altar where community members can leave offerings to loved ones.
Power Up Afternoons is a new program that began offering after-school care for children of kindergarten age all the way through high school. The program began earlier this month. ▪
