CUSD approves funding to fix high school tennis courts

The Cabrillo Unified School District has approved plans to repave and refurbish all six tennis courts at the Half Moon Bay High School. The decision passed with a 3-2 vote at the board’s meeting on Sept. 12. The money for the improvements comes from an existing bond issue and officials say the work will not exacerbate operational funding woes.
The sole bid from Vintage Contractors Inc. put the cost at $280,000. The Coastside Tennis Association will contribute $15,000, and the district will pay the remaining $265,000.
Repaving and fixing the cracks on the six courts takes up most of the cost at $200,000. Fence renovations will cost $60,000, and replacing the chain-link gates is another $20,000. Vintage expects to be underway by Sept. 30 and estimates at least 20 days of work for the courts alone.
Half Moon Bay High School Principal John Nazar said, though there may not be imminent safety issues on the courts today, if handled incorrectly the cracks would likely get worse. That, he said, could lead to the need to replace the courts entirely and cost the district twice as much money in the future. The surface upgrade could protect the courts for the next 30 years.
Cabrillo Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said the district and the CTA created a Memorandum of Understanding in 2015, which allows the CTA access to the courts in exchange for maintenance, member fees and for keeping an updated activity schedule.
McPhetridge said the district’s Facilities Master Plan, which was last done in 2012, needs updating. Until then, he said school officials must be careful when spending millions of dollars acquired through Measure M in 2018. Updating the plan could take several months, officials say.
School board President Sophia Layne was hesitant to approve the project because it did not pose an immediate safety issue or fulfill a new community need. She said creating an updated master plan would be beneficial.
“I think that’s where Sean is keen to have a detailed look at the forecasted needs,” Layne said. “Not just what are the needs now, but if this money is going to be spent over a long period of time, we should start looking at our needs in 10 years, or 20 years.”
