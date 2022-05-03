Posters will hang in shelter
Yulanda Au’s sixth-grade class settled into their seats as the teacher pulled up a video detailing the important differences between adopting from an animal shelter and a pet store.
According to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 6 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3 million are dogs.
These students are taking action by creating posters to raise awareness about adopting shelter dogs. The kids were each assigned one of the 19 dogs up for adoption at the Berkeley Animal Care Services and asked to write a blurb from the dog's perspective and draw a picture of the pup based on photos provided by the shelter.
“It’s fun, but also helpful because there are a lot of dogs like the one I’m doing that are energetic and playful and want to get outside, but they can’t,” said Noelle Redmon. “I feel bad for them because they are cramped inside a small space and they don’t have a home.”
While the main purpose of the project is to raise awareness for the dogs in shelters and create something to
hang on the cages for prospective adopters, Au also wanted to create a way for the students to apply what they’ve been learning in her reading and language arts class.
“They were really excited because they really care
about animals and for them to be able to use what they learn in class, outside of class, makes me really
happy,” she said. “I also like giving them space to be creative and use their voices for these animals and hopefully bring more awareness to adoption.
“I think it shows what kids can do with the power of their voices and what they learn in school,” said Au.
Kaia Gilbert analyzed a photo of black-and-white mastiff Zazah as she worked on her project. She wrote that Zazah is sweet and energetic, and, while shy at first, is quick to warm up to people.
“We’re supposed to (write) as though the dog is talking through us,” Gilbert said. “It’s just trying to zone in on how she might feel about being in the shelter and wanting to be adopted.”
As an animal lover and cat owner, Gilbert said doing this is important to her.
“I’m really upset about how some dogs don’t have a home and I think they should have a chance to feel loved …” she said. “This whole project is really important because dogs are a big part of a lot of people’s lives. As they say, dogs are man's best friend. They should be adopted and appreciated, not put down and abused.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.