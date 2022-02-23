Jeffrey Bezos, born Jeffrey Jorgensen, isn’t the only centillionaire (net worth in the hundreds of billions), but he has become the poster child for the subspecies, Homo sapiens wealthii.
Centillionaires lead hard lives, having to constantly upgrade one’s wardrobe, finance one’s own space rocket, and donate just enough to charity to be called a philanthropist.
Warren Buffett has given half his total wealth to charity, and plans to donate the rest over time. The Gateses have divested much of their wealth, too, as has Bezo’s ex. But Bezos and fellow centillionaire Elon Musk have each donated less than 1 percent of his total worth to charity. They aren’t alone: 40 percent of those on Forbes’ tally of richest billionaires have donated less than 1 percent to charity.
It’s not easy being afloat in a sea of green. Mr. Bezos’ most recent challenge? His 417-foot-long yacht, nearing completion near Rotterdam, will have masts too tall to fit under the highest bridge in town. His solution: disassemble part of the bridge for a few days, then put it back together. This will cost a bundle, but no one wants a $500 million toy boat that can only putt-putt around the harbor.
The ship doesn’t even have a helipad because of the masts. But no problem, it will tow a smaller yacht behind it that has a helipad.
Here’s an idea that could save Jeff a little scratch: At a fraction of the cost, just lash the masts to the ship or a few barges, take it out to sea, and install the 229-foot masts in a shipyard elsewhere that has a higher bridge.
It so happens that San Francisco has a shipyard and a bridge with a clearance of more than 229 feet at low tide. It’s big, sort of red-orange. It’s hard to miss.
You’re welcome, Jeff, and please donate 1 percent of the money you just saved to the Coastal Literary Arts Movement. It’s tax deductible, too.
Buying unneeded things to demonstrate one’s power is called “conspicuous consumption,” a term first coined in 1899. A public display of discretionary income is one way of saying, “I’m in training to become a Bond villain.” It’s not illegal. Whether it is immoral can be debated. One morality marker: Does the candidate to join the Bond Villain Village put more Americans out of business than those he (usually) employs?
The Bay Area has its own “status symbol” ship, the U.S.S. Potomac. It’s a Coast Guard cutter refitted during World War II as a yacht for President Franklin Roosevelt’s use, a false smoke stack concealing an elevator for his wheelchair. He called it the “floating White House.”
After FDR’s death, the decommissioned vessel passed through several hands, including Elvis Presley’s. You have to visit the Potomac. It has only one bed, so it’s the one place where we’re sure FDR and Elvis both slept, though not at the same time.
Louie@coastsidenewsgroup.com says to the Forbes 400: “Boys (mostly), you can’t buy your way into Heaven, but that doesn’t mean you should stop trying.”
