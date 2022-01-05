San Mateo County Health is hosting another free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids, ages 5 to 11. The clinic will take place from 2 to 6 p.m., on Jan. 9, at the Cabrillo Unified School District Event Center, 530 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay.
There will only be first doses of pediatric vaccines available. Advanced registration is encouraged, but there will be limited same-day registration available. All are welcome regardless of immigration status.
For more information or to register, visit myturn.ca.gov.
In order to facilitate the most safe return to school as possible after the winter break, the Cabrillo Unified School District, with state funding, provided free, at-home, COVID-19 tests for every student. A drive-through pickup took place on Monday in the Cunha Intermediate School parking lot.
— from staff reports
