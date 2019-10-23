  1. Home
  2. Community

Apple Jack’s has long been the place to celebrate Halloween in the Santa Cruz Mountains and this year is no exception.

The famed bar on Highway 84 plans a night of music with Into the Cosmos playing from 9 p.m. to midnight. And at the stroke of midnight all the ghouls come out for the annual costume contest.

There is a $5 cover and that includes the entire evening’s Halloween partying.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments