Abundant Grace Coastside Worker has expanded its cleanup program known as Coastside Clean Team, with a partnership with Coastside Land Trust that connects people experiencing homelessness with work opportunities collecting trash in the protected open space areas.
In January, the team collected more than 10,000 pounds of trash.
“The people we’ve hired from our community of people experiencing homelessness absolutely love going out and picking up trash because there was so much of it,” said Eric DeBode, director of Abundant Grace Coastal Worker. “People over the years have dumped tires, furniture and mattresses, not to mention the usual bottles, cans and plastics, as well as a couple of old encampments we’ve come across.”
Twenty people participated in groups of eight over the course of seven sessions. Since there are no roads on the land, the people collecting trash used carts to transfer the trash to the truck. The team provided thorough cleaning and reports of any occupied encampments. Protocol calls for anyone occupying the area to receive 24 hours to vacate the area and remove personal items, and part of the rationale for the program is that Abundant Grace’s trained staff is best suited to interact with people in encampments.
CLT Executive Jo Chamberlain said her organization is glad to help people associated with Abundant Grace while doing work necessary to be good stewards of the land.
The Coastside Clean Team began in 2017 in collaboration with the city to pick up trash on the Coastal Trail and the beaches. The team goes out two to three times a week to clean areas between Kelly Avenue and Poplar Beach. Each time, they pick up hundreds of pounds of trash.
“This is a really wonderful outgrowth of that,” said DeBode. “Our desire is to work more intensively with folks to build socialization, teamwork, success and help people earn some money. So this allowed us to expand on that and connect with this other part of the coast.”
There was also some concern because of the space’s proximity to the ocean that trash would contaminate the marine environment.
“It was pretty baffling to see how much garbage was really out there,” said Susie Mahoney of Abundant Grace Coastal Worker. “The whole point is that it’s protected land and we’re trying to bring it back to its natural state.
“Since we were so far out in nature there was very much this feeling of, if we don’t do this, nobody else will,” she said. “It was really rewarding for everybody. The mission of our organization is to help people experiencing homelessness find meaningful work. People can find purpose in this and then hopefully continue on and look for other jobs.”
Abundant Grace provides work programs all year long at Potrero Nuevo Farm and with the Coastside Clean Team. There is special programming at the farm, in seven-week increments, that is more of a deep dive into farm work. There are week-long breaks between the sessions, so moving forward during those breaks, a team will revisit the open space areas to continue keeping it clean.
“It was very engaging,” said DeBode. “People like good, hard work. It’s great to see and it’s been a great partnership.”
