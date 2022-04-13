The city of Half Moon Bay is hosting an Earth Day essay contest for local high school seniors interested in making the Coastside more sustainable. Students are invited to submit an essay for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Republic Services.
This year's prompt is, “What is California doing to reduce its short-lived climate pollutants, and why is it important to me and my community?”
Applications must be submitted to sustainability@hmbcity.com by 4 p.m. on April 20 and include a completed application, a 500-word maximum personal statement describing your plans for after high school, your interests in sustainability and your activities in the community, and a 750-word maximum essay responding to the prompt.
Applicants are also asked to be available at 7 p.m. on June 7 to receive their award at the Half Moon Bay City Council meeting, either virtually or in person.
For application details and resources about sustainability, visit hmbcity.com/earthdayscholarship.
